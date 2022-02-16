Marion T. Eisenhower, 91, of Mahoning Street, Milton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Milton Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Augustaville, a daughter of the late Solomon and Daisy (Zimmerman) Delp. On June 4, 1949, she married Thomas J. Eisenhower who preceded her in death.
Marion attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She was a seamstress.
Marion enjoyed sewing, crocheting and baking.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tim A. and Marie Eisenhower; and son, Randy J. Eisenhower; grandchildren, Jared M., Jacob A., Stefan W.D. Eisenhower and Rebecca D. Bennion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Eisenhower; and brothers, William J., Russell F., Ralph E. and Marvin E. Delp; sisters, Ester M. Delp, Arlene E. Clayberger, Gladys P. Witmer, Carrie E., Margaret G. and Katherine I. Delp.
A private graveside service will be held in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.