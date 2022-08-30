Marjorie A. “Peggy” Aigler, 80, of West Market Street, Beavertown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Harvey and Marjorie M. (Schechterly) Keefer. On Feb. 12, 1967, she married Wayne E. Aigler who survives.
Peggy was a 1960 graduate of West Snyder High School.
She was previously employed at Kinney Shoe factory and worked for USTA driving bus until her retirement.
Peggy was a member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church.
In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the beach, swimming, going to and hosting picnics with her family and friends and especially loved her granddaughters.
Surviving in addition to her husband are one daughter, Jolene Aigler; one son and daughter-in-law, Trent and Claudine Aigler; two granddaughters, Kina and Kylah Aigler; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Marian Reed and Darlis and Gerald Aumiller; one sister-in-law, Twila Bohr; numerous nieces and nephews, and a stepdaughter, Cheryl McConnell and husband Joe.
She was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Elmer “Bud” Reed and Eugene Bohr.
At Marjorie’s request there will be no services.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.