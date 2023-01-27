Marjorie A. Bush Wright of Paxinos and formerly of Myerstown, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 3, 1941, in Coudersport, the only daughter of the late Kline M. Bush and Myrtle M. (Weierick) Bush. She graduated in 1959 from Kane Area High School and in 1963 from Allegheny College with a degree in secondary education. During college, Marjorie was a nanny in Finland in 1962 with the American Student Services. Following college in 1964 she married the late Frederick L. Wright III with whom they shared seven children.
Marjorie taught school in Akron, Ohio, Commodore Perry, Northern Lebanon and New Covenant Christian School until retirement in 1996. She was a host for Foreign Exchange students and Fresh Air children on their family farm for many years while raising her family. Following her retirement, she worked for Friendship Community and volunteered at Jubilee Ministries where she was on the Board for 10 years.
Marjorie was a member of the Lebanon Christian Fellowship Church and enjoyed music, flowers, bird watching and her cat Kiki.
Surviving are children, Frederick L. Wright IV of Lebanon, Jeffrey M. Wright of Jonestown, Carrie M. Meyer of Manheim, Elisabeth A. Ross and husband Shawn L. of Paxinos, Andrew J. Wright and wife Rebecca L. of Harrington, Del., Eric G. Wright and wife Rosanna H. of Lincoln N.H.; 27 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. at Lebanon Christian Fellowship, 439 S. 6th St., Lebanon.
Burial will follow in Meckville Mennonite Cemetery, Bethel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Jubilee Ministries, 235 S. 12th St., Lebanon, PA 17042.
