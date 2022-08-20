Marjorie A. Yoder, 83, of Richfield, entered eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side. Marjorie was born on Sept. 13, 1938, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Herman L. and Dorothy (Shellenberger) Varner. On March 8, 1957, she married her late husband, John R. Yoder, who preceded her in death on March 9, 2017.
Marjorie was a 1956 graduate of Middleburg High School. She was employed for over 25 years as a secretary for PennDOT.
She was a member of the Richfield United Church of Christ and the Richfield Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Until 2020, Marjorie was very active in helping with the Richfield Dutch Days.
Marjorie’s hobbies included hit and miss engines, collecting cast iron skillets, and spending winters in Florida.
She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, and a brother in infancy.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tammy Gessner officiating. All services will be held at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at the Richfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Marjorie be submitted to the Richfield United Church of Christ, 44 Church Street, Richfield, PA 17086 or King Family Missions c/o River Church of Juniata County, 105 CJEMS Lane, Mifflintown, PA 17059.