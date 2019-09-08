Marjorie D. Fullmer Schooley, 86, Danville

Marjorie D. (Folk) Fullmer Schooley, 86, of 507 Meadow Lane, Danville, peacefully passed away at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
She was born on March 14, 1933, in Danville, a daughter of the late Russell and Ruth (Bingaman) Folk. A 1951 graduate of Danville High School, she had a successful career as a plant operator at Merck & Co., Riverside for 18 years. Previously she enjoyed many years working at the Danville Elks.
Marjorie’s devotion to her faith and her dedication to Grove Presbyterian Church was unwavering. She served as a Sunday School teacher at Grove for 25 years. She quilted for local charities for many years while timelessly preserving the Church’s sanctuary and its history in many ways. She traveled on service trips, including to Honduras, and earned the distinction of being the second longest-living member of Grove.
Marjorie married Harold Fullmer Jr. of Danville in 1950. After his death, she married Dale E. Schooley in 1977 and they enjoyed over 40 years together in Danville and at their home in Riverview, Florida, where they were fortunate to spend time with great friends during the winter months. She had few peers at shuffleboard or cards. She enjoyed beating her children at Scrabble and letting her grandchildren win at other games.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Kay Buckenberger, on July 17, 2017, and by her brother, John Folk.
Margie is survived by her husband, Dale E. Schooley, of Danville; her son, Harold H. Fullmer III (Charlene) of Wayne; grandchildren, Reed and Grace of Wayne; grandson, Harold H. Fullmer IV (Amber), Abilene, Texas; daughter, Suzanne wife of Olee Stewart, Las Vegas, Nevada; granddaughter, Jennifer (Lars) Bangan, Las Vegas; grandson, Jeremiah Foley, Las Vegas; son-in-law, John Buckenberger, Danville; grandson, Matthew Buckenberger (Nicole), Phoenixville; and great-grandchildren, Mia Buckenberger, Carl Bangan and Harold H. Fullmer V.
She is also survived by stepsons, Larry Schooley, Steven Schooley, and Kim (wife Kim) Schooley, all of Danville, and Tracy H. Schooley, Burlington, N.C.; grandchildren, Brooke and Jessica Schooley, Tyler, Derick and Samantha Schooley, Patricia, Sharissa and Hunter Schooley and TJ and Zach Schooley.
Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St., Danville, with the Rev. Dr. Robert J. Andrews, pastor emeritus, officiating. The family will greet friends in the Great Room of the Church from 2 to 3:15 p.m.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marjorie’s honor to the Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St., Danville, PA 17821 or to Hospice of Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.