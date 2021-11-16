Marjorie Mae (Dressler) Hoke, 89, of Freeburg, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Thursday, Jan. 28, 1932, in Liverpool Township, the daughter of the late Ernest J. Dressler and Alice M. (Schott) Dressler. She married the love of her life, Francis E. Hoke, on Aug. 2, 1947. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2018.
Marjorie attended Lebkicklers Grade School in Liverpool Township and attended Millerstown and Freeburg high schools. She was a member of the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and the church’s Sunday School. She also was a life member of the Freeburg Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Marjorie enjoyed crocheting baby blankets and angels, working jigsaw puzzles, watching the Philadelphia Phillies, and doing Sudoku puzzles.
Marjorie’s son, daughter, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, and the rest of her family were her life, and she dearly loved all of them.
She had Hoke’s Luncheon in Freeburg from 1952 to 1960. She was employed as a stock clerk with Freeburg Manufacturing from 1960 until she retired in 1993.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Randall Hoke at home; her daughter, Darlene Moyer and husband Roy C. Moyer Jr. of Freeburg; her granddaughter, Andrea D. Henninger and her husband Randell of Freeburg; four great-grandchildren, Colton Henninger, Dalton Henninger, Tatyana Henninger and Kaylee Henninger, all of Freeburg; many nieces and nephews; her cat Mitzi; and Ruby Newman of Selinsgrove with whom she was raised as sisters.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by a son, Ritchie A. Hoke on Jan. 13, 2009; four brothers, Blake H. Dressler, Emmett L. Dressler, Ernest E. Dressler, Walter R. Dressler; and by three sisters, Ruth M. Brown, Beula Crane and Ruby A. Goodling.
Private service will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of Marjorie may be made to the Freeburg Fire Company, PO Box 29, Freeburg, PA 17827 or St. Peters Lutheran Church, PO Box 211, Freeburg, PA 17827.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.