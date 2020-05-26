Marjorie R. White, 97, of Millersburg, formerly of Dalmatia, passed away on May 23, 2020, at the Premier at Susquehanna Village, Millersburg.
She was born in Sunbury on March 4, 1923, a daughter of the late Alma (Attig) and Robert Conrad.
Marjorie retired from Regal Manufacturing in Millersburg after more than 25 years of employment.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Dalmatia, Eastern Star for over 50 years and Gideon’s International Ladies Auxiliary.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Kenneth White, two sons, Ed (Diane) White, Barry (Diann) White; daughter, Barbara (Ivan) Futrell; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by several sisters and brothers.
A private family service will be held at Trinity UCC, Dalmatia.
Interment will take place in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Premier at Susquehanna Village, Millersburg, or Trinity UCC, Dalmatia.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book visit www.reedfh.com.