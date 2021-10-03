Marjorie Y. Lapp, 93, of Watsontown, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully with her son by her side on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Born August 28, 1928 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Caroline (Willoughby) Young.
On July 9, 1949, she married Clifford Lapp and they celebrated 67 years of marriage until his death July 27, 2015.
A homemaker, she also helped her husband on their family farm in rural Milton for many years.
She and her husband had resided in Brooksville, Florida from 2005 until 2019.
She was a lifelong member of California Grange #941 and attended First Baptist Church of Danville. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, needlepoint, and crafting in general.
She enjoyed playing cards and hated to lose, and also reading her Bible.
Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law: Duane and Lisa Lapp of New Columbia; three grandchildren: Tarah Yocum, Ashton Weikel, and Haleigh Boop, and four great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death besides her husband were a brother, John Young, and two sisters: Betty Young and Ruth Buggy.
Friends are invited to celebrate her life with her family from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service., PC., 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, and to join them immediately afterward at the Turbotville Community Hall for fellowship.
She will be buried with her husband in Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to the California Grange #941, 23 California Road, Watsontown, PA 17777. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit: www.wfbrooksfunerahome.com