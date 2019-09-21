Mark A. Bramer, 46, Reston, Va.

Mark A. Bramer, 46, of Reston, Virginia, entered into rest on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Sunbury.
Mark was born on Feb. 5, 1973, in Lewistown, the son of Barbara (Miles) Skipper of Sunbury and the late Rev. James Robert Bramer.
Mark graduated from Middleburg High School, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a bachelor’s degree in geography, and from the University of South Carolina with a master’s degree in geography. He was employed since 2000 at Esri, Arlington, Va., as a Senior Enterprise Architect.
Mark enjoyed playing drums and was in several bands.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Vivian Miles Bramer; his stepmother, Barbara Welliver-Bramer of Millville; a sister, Becky Deitrick of Selinsgrove; a stepsister and her husband, Nevin and Ilko Iliev of Millville; a nephew, Andrew Claycomb; two stepnephews, twins Caden and Liam Iliev; and two uncles.
There will be no viewing. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove. Officiating will be the Rev. Dietmar Plajer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Mark to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills is assisting the family with the arrangements.