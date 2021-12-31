Mark D. Betts, 51, of Danville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 12, 1970, in Bloomsburg, a son of David L. and Donna J. (Hendricks) Betts of Danville.
Mark graduated from Danville Area High School in 1989.
He was a member of the Kelly Run Rod & Gun Club and Southside Fire Department.
He was employed by the Danville Borough Sewer Department as a Certified Operator.
In his earlier years, Mark enjoyed racing motorcycles. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and being on the family farm. He was a good, honest man with a generous soul who was always willing to help someone when called upon. Mark was selfless, hardworking and could be found building and fixing anything and will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
Mark is survived by one brother, Matthew L. Betts of Danville; and his constant companion, dog Yo-Yo “Yoie”
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ray and Eleanor Hendricks; and his paternal grandparents, Earl and Phyllis Betts.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Mark’s life to be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Klinesgrove United Methodist Church, 1058 Church Road, Sunbury. Friends will be received at Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, and on Wednesday at the church from 1 to 11:30 a.m.
Burial will be in Klinesgrove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mark's memory may be made to Klinesgrove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Robert Campbell, 334 Campbell Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com