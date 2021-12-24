Mark D. Snyder, 83, of Port Trevorton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Feb. 15, 1938, at Port Trevorton, a son of the late Walter H. Snyder Sr. and Melinda C. (Rothermel) Snyder. He married the love of his life, Betty J. Stahl. They had celebrated 64 years of marriage.
He retired from the maintenance department at Middleburg High School, and previously was employed for 30 years at Champ Hats in Sunbury.
Mark loved hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and was an avid reader. To many he was known as “Mr. Fixit.” He will be missed by many.
Mark is survived by his wife, Betty J. Snyder of Port Trevorton; two daughters, Brenda Vandine and her husband Ronnie of Northumberland, and Wendy Scholl and her husband Steve of Mount Pleasant Mills; a granddaughter, Caroline Brubaker of Oriental; four sisters, Ruth Bower of Port Trevorton, Carrie “Top” Wolf of Sunbury, Mary Alice Stauffer of York, and Judy Lahr of Selinsgrove; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by sisters, Vern Stauffer, Esther Wolf, and an infant sister at birth; and a brother, Walter Snyder Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, in Witmer’s West Cemetery with the Rev. Ruth Liples officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mount Pleasant Mills.