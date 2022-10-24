Mark Jonathon Hanlin, 70, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born April 30, 1952, in Williamsport, a son of the late U. MacIntyre and Isabell Lucille (Kline) Hanlin. On June 3, 1984, he married the former Tracy Ludwig, who survives.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School, as well as the Citadel and Florida Institute of Technology.
Mark worked as a correctional officer at the Snyder County Prison.
He was also a beverage salesman and a security officer. His passion was scuba diving and he was a PADI certified scuba diving instructor and worked as a commercial diver in Florida and Texas.
He enjoyed drag racing and trout fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Tracy, is one son, Jonathon MacIntyre Hanlin of Lewisburg,
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark‘s memory may be sent to the American Red Cross.
