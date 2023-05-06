Mark L. Brumbach, 38, Sunbury

Mark Lee Brumbach, 38, of Sunbury, passed away on May 4, 2023.
Mark was adored by his family. He is survived by his wife, Amanda (Shade) Brumbach, and their children, Bryce and Laurel. Mark loved all three deeply and could not have been more proud as he watched his children grow. His happiest moments in the last fifteen years have been those shared with Amanda and their kids — around a campfire, on the couch watching (and singing to) a Disney movie, or cheering on Bryce at meets and games from the bleachers.
He is also survived by his mother, Tammie Brumbach, and his aunt, Kim Poltonavage. If Mark was not at home, he was likely to be found a few doors down at his mom’s house — sometimes being a loving nuisance, but always being aware (and grateful) for a fiercely loving mom. Throughout his life, Mark’s first call (often starting with an apology) was usually to his Aunt Kim. She was a buoy to him in tough times, and he always trusted in her love.
Mark was an older brother to Emily Haas and Elise Brumbach, and a cousin to many, including Olivia Weiler and Chloe Poltonavage. His sisters and cousins will miss Mark’s mischief, his smile, and his huge heart. In a family largely full of girls, Mark was both resident protector and teacher of hard knocks.
Mark was a doting uncle to Audrey and Mason Haas. Every visit with them delighted him, especially when taking them for long walks and wagon rides alongside his dog, Speckles.
Mark was a grandson of Carla and Fred Lose; Jim and Suzanne Brumbach; Frances and Terry Ranck, and Richard and Monica Updegraff. Mark grew up in his Pap Jim’s auction and other businesses, and learned to be a hard worker, good cook, and more compassionate human at his Pap’s side. When Mark’s day needed a bright spot, he called his Nan Carla, who was an anchor of unconditional love and gentle reminders that because he was beloved, he needed to act accordingly.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Richard S. Updegraff, of Northumberland. Mark inherited a love of nature from his dad, and spent many happy days in tree stands, at trout camp and fishing derbies, and otherwise enjoying the streams and woods of Pennsylvania with his dad, uncles, friends and later with his own family.
Mark attended Shikellamy School District with the class of 2003.
Mark’s family celebrates the richness of his life and holds close all of the families in our community who have lost an irreplaceable person — family member, friend, or neighbor — to substance use disorder. Where there is illness our systems should promote wellness.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at First Reformed United Church of Christ, located at Second and Chestnut Streets in Sunbury, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mark’s memory to The Soup Place, a ministry of First Reformed United Church of Christ.
The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. is honored to serve Mark's family.