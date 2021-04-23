Mark L. Howerter, of rural Herndon, passed away and went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2021.
Mark was born June 8, 1941, a son of the late George and Sadie (Walters) Howerter.
He graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School and from Williamsport Area Community College. He retired as an accountant from Keystone Forging Company in Northumberland, and for many years owned and operated Howerter’s Store and Car Wash. He could often be found sharing coffee and enjoying time with friends at the store.
On June 6, 1964, Mark married the love of his life, Connie Updegrove. This year would have marked their 57th wedding anniversary.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters and son-in-laws, Cheryl (Barry) Seidel of Bloomsburg and Karen (Jim) Snyder of Lewisburg; and his four grandchildren, Rachel Seidel and fiancé Nick Hopper, McCartney Seidel, Kennedy Snyder and fiancé Ryan Funk, and Dakotah Snyder.
Mark was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry; his two brothers, Vern and Charles (Jess) Howerter; and his sister, Arlea Gallagher.
Mark was a member of Zion Church of Herndon. Family was most important to Mark and he took great pride in his four grandchildren, Rachel, Kennedy, Mac, and Dakotah. He loved attending all kinds of activities and sporting events to cheer on his four grandchildren. He will be very much missed by his family.
A very special Thank You to the Geisinger Inpatient Hospice Team of GP4 for their compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mark to Zion Church, PO Box 384, Route 147, Herndon, PA or to Cancer Research Institute, National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111 (www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate/one-time-donation).
Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.