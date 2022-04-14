Mark Roush, 54, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
Mark was born May 31, 1967, in Danville, Pa., to Steve Roush and Kathy (Rosancrans) Wagner. Mark attended Penn State University and graduated from Indiana Tech with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He was the Vice President of Engineering for Vanguard National Trailer since 2003.
On July 7, 2001, he married Sarah Sears in Las Vegas, Nev., and she survives.
Mark was an outgoing and fun-loving guy who most enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed his annual fishing trips with his buddies and hunting with his dad. He was known as an engineer of all things around the house. He was an avid racing fan especially of NASCAR and enjoyed listening and dancing to his favorite music. Mark was a very loving and dedicated husband, father, son and big brother and will be missed by all that knew him.
Along with his wife, Sarah, he is survived by his children, Shelby (Taylor) Kirts of Indianapolis, Madison Shriver of Lafayette and Jack Roush of Lafayette; father, Steve (Cindy) Roush of West Milton, Pa.; mother, Kathy (Jeff) Wagner of Northumberland, Pa.; and two sisters, Jennifer (Brad) Kinsey of Harrisburg, Pa. and Alicia (Evan) Llewellyn of Nazareth, Pa.; nieces and nephews, Marley, Nate, Charlie, Neil and Ben.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Pauline Roush; and maternal grandfather, Marlin Rosancrans.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette. Memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. A live webcast of the memorial service will be available on the website – www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the National Diabetes Association.
