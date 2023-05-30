Mark W. Harrison, 60, Longview, Texas

Mark Harrison, 60, passed away with dignity in his home in Longview in the great state of Texas.
Always quick with a joke and his ability to make you laugh, he will never be forgotten. Love him or hate him, you would never forget him.
A great lover of life, people, cats and chocolate chip cookies but not always in that order, he touched the lives of so many during his journey on earth.
Born in the summer of ‘62 to his wonderful Mother Nancy L Harrison, who waits for him on the other side with his great brother-in-law Paul Roberts and best friend Craig Hoffman.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate Patti Harrison also of Longview, Texas. Mark’s only regret was it took way too long to finally find her.
Mark also has four beautiful sisters who will miss him dearly, Kathy Kistner, Sunbury, Pa., Laurie Moore, Sedona AZ, Vickie Samuelson, Sunbury Pa., Leslie Roberts, State College, Pa.; and the best ever niece any Uncle could have Jen Wilt, Rehoboth Beach, DE. Mark also left behind his daughter Nicole Siviy of New Jersey and his great brother-in-law Lloyd Kistner.
The family would like to thank all the people who helped Mark crossover with grace and dignity: Good Shepherd Medical Center of Longview, Texas Oncology of Longview, Heart to Heart Hospice of Longview and Rader Funeral Home of Longview.