SUNBURY — Two properties on Sunbury's main street continue to be a concern for city officials.
The first, the former Sunbury Police Department building, located at 442 Market St., is owned by the city. The second, the former Varias Restaurant, located next door at 444-446 Market St., was sold for $12,000 to Catherina Kurver, of Sunbury, in 2020.
According to Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, the restaurant property was purchased at a Northumberland County Sheriff sale. Since the purchase, the property hasn't improved, city officials said.
"They were just cited and behind on work," he said. "Since March 26, 2020, little to nothing has been done."
Kurver could not be reached for comment.
At the time of the purchase, City Councilman Chris Reis, who was then in charge of the code department, said there was substantial work that needed to be done to the structure to bring it back up to code.
The building, which had been on the public nuisance list for years, first went up for auction in March 2018, but no one offered a bid.
It still sits empty next door to Sunbury’s Police Department
The building was condemned by the city code office on Dec. 5, 2016.
According to city documents, the building has structural failures of a first-floor joist and support beams, plus decaying lumber in a crawl space.
The Sunbury Redevelopment Authority has been watching the property for quite some time.
Sunbury Redevelopment Authority solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum Kula said even though the structure does not technically fall under the redevelopment authority, the new owner will still have to follow the code department guidelines.
“The important thing is that everyone works together,” Apfelbaum Kula said.
Prior to Varias being sold, former City Administrator Jody Ocker said she was searching for grant money to tear down the building along with the neighboring police station, which is deteriorating.
Code officials had not been inside the structure because, by law, they were not permitted inside.
The code department at the time could not inspect commercial properties that do not also have residential living quarters. The city recently passed an ordinance saying code officers will be allowed to enter.
The former police station also has its issues.
The structure had major leaks, heating and cooling issues and has been slowly deteriorating for years, officials said.
Now with the police department moving to its 337 Arch St. location, the building is being cleaned out and the city expects to start to make decisions about what it wants to do with the property.
Tearing it down is an option, but council and Mayor Josh Brosious are seeing a high price tag because the structure is connected to another structure and there is no rear access for demolition.
Apfelbaum Kula said the property, which now has a for sale sign on the window, remains on the nuisance list, and the redevelopment authority is not yet fully involved with the property.
She also said she is excited to be part of the early discussions on what will become of the former police department building.
"We all want to see what we can come up with," she said. "We are proud to be part of this team and I think it's just the early stages of what is to come next for the property."