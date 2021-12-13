Marlene Jean (Goss) Paige, of Kreamer, passed away suddenly at home into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the age of 70.
Born in Lewistown, she was the daughter of Gladys and Marvin Goss Sr., of Beaver Springs.
She was married to her husband and best friend, Larry E. Paige for 53 years. She was a seamstress most of her life with the majority of her employment at Blough Wagner, Middleburg.
Marlene was an original. She was the realest person to ever have the pleasure of knowing. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren with every ounce of her being and was so proud of them.
Her life’s work was cleaning houses for others and making them “sharp as a tack.” She also watched her beloved great-grandson Finn. She had the greatest lap and always had room for the grandkids on the swing. She also played taxi driver to Larry by taking him to Burger King or Lowe’s nearly every day. They made the best fishing partners. She enjoyed having the whole family over and she made the best pot pie, chili, fish and meatloaf. If you ever needed something hemmed or a tough stain removed, Memmy’s house was the place to go.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Vicki and Robert E. Sankey and Valarie and Shane Swineford, all of Kreamer; eight grandchildren, Matthew Sankey and wife Emily, Paige Whitcomb and husband Joe, Claire Boockoff and husband Justin, Libby Sankey and boyfriend Noah Showers, Angela Sankey, Riley Sankey, Brett Swineford and Emma Swineford; two great-grandsons, Finn Whitcomb, who she adored and Logan Sankey who she was so happy to meet just days before she passed.
She also is survived by one sister, Donna Rager and husband Charles Jr.; and two brothers, Marvin Goss Jr. and wife Kay and Daniel and wife Lucinda. Also, sister and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Clint Snyder, Rochelle and Roy Paige, Robert and Connie Paige and Charles and Terri Paige.
She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Carl in 2002 and Evelyn Paige in 2007.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Hummel’s United Methodist Church, Middleburg, with Pastor Carvel May officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene’s memory may be made to Hummel’s United Methodist Church, Middleburg, or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.