Marlene M. Dalton, 83, Northumberland, formerly of Penns Creek Village, in Penns Creek, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Rolling Hills Manor.
Marlene was born July 10, 1938, in Mechanicsburg, a daughter of the late Chester and Verna (Bordner) Unger.
She was a graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School.
Marlene was a member of the American Legion in Danville.
She was a Deputy Sheriff for Northumberland County, then worked for the Boy Scouts and then for the court administrator’s office of Northumberland County until she retired.
Marlene is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Rose Marie and Jim Deivert, Renee and Vic Sprenkel; grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda and Paul Klingler, Ben and Antoine Deivert, Michael and Annette Sprenkel, and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Adalynn, Chase, Naomi and Alora.
She was preceded in death by a sister Doris Witmer.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.