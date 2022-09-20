Marlene R. Latsha, 72, of Trevorton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born June 5, 1950, in Upper Paxton Township, Dauphin County, a daughter of the late Leroy and Arlene (Willard) Rothermel. On Jan. 1, 1972, Marlene was married to Kenneth D. Latsha who survives.
She was a 1968 graduate of Line Mountain High School. Marlene was a homemaker and attended God’s Missionary Church, Sunbury.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth; three sons, David Latsha and wife Melody of Trevorton, Timothy Latsha of Trevorton and Kenneth Latsha Jr. and wife Karen of Sunbury; one daughter, Joy Hahn and husband Michael of Selinsgrove; 10 grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Lauver and husband Gerry of Sunbury and Diane Kennedy of Millersburg; one brother, Vernon Rothermel of Halifax; and one sister in-law, Kathy Latsha of Trevorton.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Ian Latsha; and two sisters, Pauline Feese and Emma Rothermel.
Visitation with family will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Keith Bunch officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marlene’s memory to God’s Missionary Church, 900 Susquehanna Ave., Sunbury, PA 17801.