Marlene Sholley, 84, Mifflinburg

Marlene Yohe Sholley, 84, of Mifflinburg, formerly of Lewisburg, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Born March 4, 1936, in Pillow, she was the only child of the late William and Bernice (Klinger) Yohe.
Marlene was a 1953 graduate of Elizabethville High School.
On June 4, 1955, she married her love, Robert John Sholley, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage before his passing in 2013.
Marlene was employed as an accounting clerk at The Sholley Agency, Lewisburg, where she was affectionately referred to as the “Office Agitator.”
She was a faithful member of the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, serving as the church treasurer for 26 years. Marlene also sang in the church choir and especially enjoyed singing duets with husband, Bob.
Marlene was a former member of the Junior Civic League and recently enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center of Penns Creek.
In her younger years, she loved spending time in the sun, whether on the boat with her family or at the pool.
Marlene will be remembered as a social butterfly, always going out to eat with friends or shopping.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Jody and Renee Sholley of Mifflinburg; five grandsons, Heath (Shannon) Sholley, Dustin (Jennifer) Sholley, Daniel (Kimberly) Wagner, Nick Wagner, and Matthew (Caitlin) Wagner; and four great-grandchildren, Reagan, Abigail, Max and Charlotte.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott S. Sholley; a grandson, Zachariah Sholley; and a great-grandson, Asa Michael Sholley.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, in Hilltop Cemetery, Mifflinburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Lock Haven. Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.