Marlene Virginia Jones Gautsch, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2021. Marlene was born on May 25, 1960, to Malvern and Evelyn Jones of Elkton. She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Robert Gautsch, and two children, Jordan (Jillian) and Alexandria (Tyler); her mother, Evelyn Jones; her three sisters, Maria Kirley, Margaret Hoyt and Martha Weldin; and her many nieces and nephews.
Marlene graduated from The Tome School in 1978 where she enjoyed playing basketball and field hockey. She then went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in management from Goldey-Beacom College in 1983 and later earned her Master's degree in education from Loyola College. She began her 41-year career at Thiokol of Elkton in 1980 as a Production Technician and became a Technical Writer and Configuration Manager. A voracious reader all her life, Marlene's second calling was as a Cecil County librarian, where she worked from 2007-2020, primarily at the Perryville Branch. She was a gifted and insightful book reviewer who enjoyed recommending great reads, not only for library patrons, but for all who knew her. Marlene found fulfillment in teaching Sunday school at the Elkton United Methodist Church where she taught for over 30 years. Together, Marlene and Bob's passion for teaching Sunday school wonderfully reflect their talents, dedication, and love of the Lord. In her leisure time, Marlene especially loved spending time with her family on the lake in Canada, where she and her family share their second home. She enjoyed traveling, visiting museums, giving back to charities, taking care of her pets, and being the loudest and proudest cheerleader in the stands at all her children's sporting events. Marlene will be remembered as a mentor, as a role model, and as a devoted wife and mother of her two children. The honest counsel, moral guidance, and unending love she shared with her family and friends will be forever missed.
Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD, with acknowledgment hours beginning two hours prior. By request of the family, masks will be required. Live stream will be available on the Elkton United Methodist Church YouTube page. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, or to Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.