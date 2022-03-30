Marlin D. Marks, 81, of Summit Road, Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born Oct. 18, 1940, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late Melvin M. and Anna B. (Lucas) Marks. On Aug. 13, 1961, he married the former Ruth E. Bingaman who survives.
Marlin was a 1958 graduate of Milton High School.
He was employed by Eastern Tree Service, Asplundh Tree Service, Eastern Industries, and several over the road trucking companies, with his last employment being with Zimmerman Trucking in Mifflintown from where he retired.
Marlin enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching racing on TV.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 60 years are five children, Barbara J. Davidson of Middleburg, Sonya Marks and Lynn Payne of Beaver Springs, Marlin D. Marks Jr. of Middleburg, Penny J. Marks of Lewisburg, and Daniel E. and Liz Marks of Selinsgrove; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his grandparents, Harry and Mary Marks and Luther E. and Susannah E. Lucas; one granddaughter, Belinda J. Hardin; a grandson, David A. Marks; great-grandson, Ryan Sunday Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Robert "Chick" VonNeida; brother, Edwin Marks; and a niece, Amy Marks.
Visitors will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 1 with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will be in the Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.