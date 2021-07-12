Marlin Daniel “Danny” Newman, 80, of Port Trevorton, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Port Trevorton, a son of the late Elmer F. and Margaret (Gater) Newman.
On June 23, 1962, Danny married the former Patricia Ann Holtzapple. They recently celebrated their 59th anniversary.
Danny worked at Chubby’s Auto Body in Sunbury, Gene VanHorn Body Shop in Middleburg, and Newman’s Orchards with his parents. He retired from the PA Game Commission where he was awarded State Employee of the Year in 1987.
He is preceded in death by his only son, Bart Alan Newman, in 2002.
Danny was of the Lutheran faith and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Danny, along with the VanHorn’s, Gary, Shannon, Ryan, Eric, Ross, and the late Ken VanHorn, owned a hunting cabin in Renovo, Pa. He also shared a passion for racing motorcycles with the VanHorns. He raced motorcycle from New Hampshire to Daytona Beach.
He could do anything from building a house and a cabin, to fixing anything especially cars and cycles. Danny was noted for his well-kept yard, fields, and gardens. He also raised Christmas trees that were used for Selinsgrove’s White Christmas, strawberries, and blueberries that he sold as pick-your-own as well as to Weaver’s Market in Port Trevorton.
He enjoyed time at his cabin in Port Trevorton where there was boating, waterskiing, and infamous picnics.
Danny loved children and his family. He is survived by two sisters, Dottie Reichley of Selinsgrove and Emma Jean Newman and her husband Bryon of Delaware; two nephews, David Longacre of Sunbury and Justin Sierer of York; a niece, Ginger Sierer of York; a great-nephew, Clinton Longacre and his daughters, Aleah, Allison and Emily Rose (The Violin Player) of Selinsgrove; a special granddaughter, Haley Jo Johnson and Jon Williams; one super extra special great-grandson, Lincoln Anders Williams; and his extended family, Doreen and Steve Johnson of Selinsgrove, Rich and Jean Knouse of Danville, Andy, Gretchen, and Max Knouse of Riverside, and Heather, Larry, Nadia and Justin (The Great Guitar Player) Arnold of Maryland.
Following Danny’s wishes there will be no funeral. A celebration of his life will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Danny may be made to the Port Trevorton Fire Company, PO Box 25, Port Trevorton, PA 17864, or the Fremont Fire Company, PO Box 83, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
He appreciated all of his family, neighbors, and friends. Danny was a good and honorable man.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the care and arrangements of Mr. Newman.