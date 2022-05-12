Marlin E. Neidig Jr., 51, of Prince Street, Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Marlin was born Aug. 20, 1970, in Sunbury, a son of Marlin E. Sr. and Mary Lou (Brown) Neidig of Northumberland.
He was a 1988 graduate of Shikellamy High School. Marlin was employed for many years with Central Builders, Sunbury and most recently with Quikrete, Paxinos.
Marlin served as the Second Vice Commander of the Sons of The American Legion Post 44. He was a member of the Northumberland Hook and Ladder and the Sunbury Social Club.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Michigan Wolverine football fan. He enjoyed playing corn hole, camping and shooting pool. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and friends. Marlin was such a kind and gentle man who made friends easily and valued each and every one. He will be fondly remembered as a man with a huge heart. He would always go above and beyond by putting the needs of others before himself.
In addition to his parents, Marlin is survived by his son, Colton J. Neidig of Williamsport; daughter, Alyssa J. Neidig of Sunbury; his significant other, Wendy L. Yarsky of Northumberland; sister and brother-in-law, Heather L. and Thomas C. Mowery of Shamokin Dam; aunts and uncles, Carol and Mark Heim, Maryann and Ken Ruch, all of Northumberland, Sue and George Mausteller of Danville and David Neidig of Mifflinburg.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arbor and Genevieve Neidig; maternal grandparents, Fred and Anna Brown; and nephew, Justin A. Neitz.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Joan Dodson officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Marlin's memory may be made to American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Dr., Northumberland, PA 17857 or to a charity of the donor's choice.