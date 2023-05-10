Marlin E. "Junior" Reedy, 83, of Bloomsburg, passed away Monday morning, May 8, 2023, at the Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital. He had been in and out of the hospital for the last several years due to health issues.
Born Jan. 22, 1940, he was the son of the late Albert and Amelia "Millie" Reedy of Sunbury. He graduated from Sunbury High School in 1958. In 1998 he married Feng Ping Guo. His most memorable trip was visiting his wife's birth country of China, meeting her family and visiting The Great Wall in 2006.
Mr. Reedy was a mechanic who owned and operated the Arco Gas Station on 4th and Arch street in Sunbury that transitioned into a convenience store which he later sold. He delivered motor homes across the country when he was employed with Fleetwood Motor Homes. He enjoyed old cars, hunting, fishing, raising buffalo, chinchillas as well as emus and loved the farm life. The last several years he took frequent excursions to the local park on his scooter or passed the time on his porch swing. He was a free spirit and did things out of the ordinary.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Michael S. Reedy of Northumberland; two grandchildren, Scott Reedy and Kaitlin Swope; four great-grandchildren; one daughter, Michelle Moorhead of Glenville, NY; two grandchildren, Colin and Cayleigh Moorhead. He also has a stepson, Ning Chu from Frederick, Md.; and two step-grandsons, Tucker and Oliver. He is also survived by two sisters, Hope Hulsizer of Sunbury RD, Faith Ayers of Richland, Wash.
In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by his brother, Albert J. Reedy in 2004.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
