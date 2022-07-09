Marlin Neitz, 80, Northumberland

Marlin Neitz, 80, of Fryling Road, Northumberland, passed away on July 8, 2022, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Marlin was born on April 30, 1942, in Flint Valley, to the late Edward and Mable (Shipe) Neitz. He married Sue Ann (Henrie) Neitz who survives.
Marlin graduated from Selinsgrove High school in 1961.
He worked for ConAgra for 37 years, retiring in 2001.
Marlin was an avid Penn State football and wrestling fan, and he enjoyed hunting, nascar and bowling. He played softball fast and slow pitch. He was a social life member at Point Township Fire Co. and Northumberland No. #1 Fire Company and a social member at American Legion #44.
He enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter and son-in-law Susan and Ronald Miller of Mount Carmel; grandchildren Jessica and her husband Paul Troup and Christopher Perry; great-grandchildren Brooke, Cayden and Alexis; brother, Palmer Neitz; sisters Erma Stauffer, Elsie and John Shaffer, Martha Hartley, and Barbara Sesky, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Michael Perry; brothers, Raymond, Stanley and Charles Neitz, and sisters Anna Hare, Reba Stauffer and Mary Ellen Maneval.
A memorial service will be held at Pine Street Evangelical Lutheran Church, 407 Pine Street, Danville, Pa., on Saturday, July 16. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. and the service will be at 3 p.m. There will be a dinner served after the service.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury.