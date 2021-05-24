Marsha Rea Lawton, 81, of Montandon, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Born in New Columbia on March 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Melba (Showers) Fisher. She was married to Oscar “Corky” Lawton until his death in 2013.
She attended Milton schools.
Marsha is survived by a son, Oscar Charles Lawton III and his wife Tammy of Winfield; two daughters, Paula Miller and her husband William of Montandon, and Staci Scholl and her husband Wendle of Mifflinburg; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.