Marshall L. Herman, 77, of Sunbury, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
He was born April 17, 1944, in Sunbury, a son of the late Cloyd and Myrtle (Williams) Herman.
He graduated from Sunbury High School in 1962 and served in the Army Reserves for 4 years.
Marshall was employed at Wilhold Manufacturing for 35 years until its closing, then went to Mohawk Doors and retired after 8 years. After retiring he worked part-time for an Alexander dealership.
He was a life member of the Americus and Point Township fire companies, and belonged to the Northumberland Hook and Ladder Fire Company and Sunbury Social Club.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Toni (Nuss) Herman; two children and one stepson, Karen Sassaman of Sunbury, Brian Herman of Northumberland and Curtis Yohey Jr. of Benton; three grandsons, Todd and Cassandra Hendricks of Sunbury, Lenny E. and Courtney Sassaman of Trevorton, Curtis Yohey lll of Benton; four great-grandsons, Jake and Tyler Hendricks, and Elliot and Wyatt Sassaman; and two nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Cloyd “Pete” Herman; and a sister, Thetis Peters.
Marshall enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and being with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
At his request there will be no viewing or services.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.