Martha A. Nace, 86, Kreamer

Martha Anne Nace, 86, of Kreamer passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg, Pa.
She was born on June 1,1937, in Sunbury, Pa., a daughter of the late Brian W. and Alice M. Kauffman. On June 20, 1959, she married Francis Allen (Al) Nace, who preceded her in death on March 3, 2023, after 63 years of marriage.
Martha was a 1955 graduate of Middleburg Joint High School and attended the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing. From 1962 to 2015, Al and Martha resided in Lakewood, N.J. She was employed by the Lakewood Board of Education as a High School Classroom Aide in English and Mathematics for 20 years.
For over 50 years, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church (Lakewood), holding numerous leadership positions. Martha was also a longtime member of the Ocean County (NJ) Council of Girl Scouts. She loved to travel both domestically and internationally, and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and the music of Frank Sinatra.
After 53 years, Al and Martha moved back to Snyder County and became members of the Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.
Martha is survived by daughter Brenda (David) Robertson of Tewksbury, MA; a son Kevin (Lorie) of Toms River, N.J.; a sister Eileen (Samuel) Stauffer of Selinsgrove; grandchildren David A. Robertson of Wilmington, MA; Megan A. Robertson of Denver, CO; Molly A. Robertson of Washington, D.C.: Ryan N. Nace of Toms River, N.J.; Evan M. Nace of Toms River, N.J. and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brother John and sister-in-law Gay Kauffman.
A memorial service is being planned. Donations in Martha’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill Street, Middleburg.