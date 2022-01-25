Martha Ann “Marti” Rinck, 66, of Middleburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, after a three-year battle with cancer.
Marti was born June 19, 1955, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Hinkel) Huff. In 1976, she married George Rinck II who preceded her in death in 1980. In 2003, she married Ronald Heintzelman who survives.
She worked for the Department of Corrections, retiring after 17 1/2 years after being stricken with cancer. She also worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Mount Pleasant Mills and Richfield for 10 years.
Marti loved riding motorcycle and crocheting baby and wedding afghans.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Jesse Lee Rinck of Mechanicsburg; two stepsons, Ronald (Heather) Heintzelman Jr. of Kratzerville and James (Ellie) Heintzelman of Selinsgrove; four stepgrandchildren, two stepgreat-granddaughters, three brothers, Richard and John Huff of Williamsport and Roger Huff of Charleston, W.Va.; and a sister, Jane Huff of Forest City, Ark.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Marti was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Middleburg and had worked with Rotary International and hosted exchange students from Germany and India. She had also served as a local chairman for the Fresh Air Fund and served as a host parent.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 1 with the Rev. Charles H. Melton officiating.
Burial will be in Grubb’s Church Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Contributions to honor Marti’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate or mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.