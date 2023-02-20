Martha Ann “Marty” Wert, 87, of McClure, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Brookline Manor Nursing Home.
She was born June 14, 1935, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Norman J. and Ruth P. (Hunt) Smyers. On Aug. 18, 1956, she married James A. “Jim” Wert who preceded her in death on March 13, 2022. They were preceded in death by an infant son.
After her graduation from Lewistown High School (’53) and Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing (’56), Marty practiced as a registered nurse at Lewistown Hospital and the McClure Clinic. She was honored to help open the inpatient psychiatric unit (7A) at Lewistown Hospital.
Marty centered her life around her Trinity Lutheran Church family. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, kayaking, camping, reading, and playing the dulcimer. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
She is survived by daughter, Dawn (David) Rigel; grandchildren, Hannah Rigel, Zachary (Katherine) Rigel, Rebekah Rigel, and Jesse (Cristina) Rigel; great-granddaughter, Jenny Rose Rigel; sister, Betty Meyer; niece, Karen (Mike) Lance; nephew, Robert (Lori) Meyer.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Lisa Schuster officiating.
Burial will follow in McClure Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Martha’s memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 168, McClure, PA 17841.