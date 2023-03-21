Martha Elizabeth Hummel, 97, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove. She was the wife of the late Harold Walter “Bud” Hummel, who preceded her in death on July 30, 1993.
Martha was born Feb. 2, 1926, in Monroe Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Oscar and Bertha May (Ulrich) Herman.
She was a member of Sharon Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove.
Martha enjoyed crocheting and bowling.
She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Allabaugh, Judy (Dean) Longacre, and Kathy (Brian) Kline; a daughter-in-law, Fran Hummel; six grandchildren, Tamie Heintzelman, Brian Heintzelman, Wayne “JR” (Jen) Hummel Jr., Kayla Kline, Amber (Ryan) Fitch, and Matthew Longacre; seven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by two sons, Wayne Hummel Sr. and a son in infancy; a daughter, Susan Hummel in childhood; two sons-in-law, Tyrone Heintzelman and Richard Allabaugh; two brothers, Junior Herman and Richard Herman; and a sister, Ruth Kerstetter.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Sharon Lutheran church, 120 S. Market St., Selinsgrove, with Rev. Robert Doll officiating.
Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Kratzerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Martha to her church or to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Arrangements by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.