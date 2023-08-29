Martha E. Renn, 90, of Jonathan Road, Shamokin Dam, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at her home.
She was born April 5, 1933, in Upper Augusta Township, a daughter of the late Carl and Ethel (Bower) Spotts. On May 10, 1958, she married Ray K. Renn who preceded her in death on July 21, 2022.
Martha was a graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School. She was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Sunbury, where she was active in the ladies auxiliary.
Mrs. Renn enjoyed quilting, crocheting and word puzzles. Her greatest joy came from spending time each year at the beach with her family.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and James Zeigler of Northumberland; one son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Vicki Renn of Sunbury; stepson, Ray Alan Renn of Florida; grandchildren and their spouses, Bill and Beth Zeigler, Brian and Jen Zeigler, Eric Zeigler, Krista and Don Ames, Kyle and Lynnsey Renn; great-grandchildren, Derek, Justin, Jacob, Eric, Ben, Nicole, Connor, Reagan and Raylan; two brothers, Larry and Donald Spotts; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Bruce Snyder, Gloria and Glenn Klinger; and two sisters-in-law, Julie and Cassie Spotts.
In addition to her parents and husband of 64 years, Martha was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Robert Spotts; and two sisters-in-law, Elaine and Carol Spotts.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, in St. Lukes Cemetery, St. Lukes Road, Sunbury with the Rev. Karla Leiby officiating.
Contributions in Martha’s memory may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 501 Catawissa Ave., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.