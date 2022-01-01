Martha E. Shuman, 73, of Lewisburg, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born May 25, 1948 in Suffern, N.Y., a daughter of the late Warren and Marjorie (Empet) Tripp. On August 4, 1974, she married Frank Shuman, who survives, and together they celebrated nearly 50 years of marriage.
Martha graduated from High School in New York and later earned an associate’s degree in Medical Assistance. She worked for many years as a school bus driver, and also was an instructor, training others to drive bus.
She was a member of Sanctuary of Praise, Lewisburg, where she was a worship leader and passionate about singing.
Martha enjoyed sewing, embroidery and collecting Precious Moments Christian figurines. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Candace Shuman, of Liverpool; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Betty and Butch Newton, of New Columbia, Barbara Delcamp, of Mifflinburg, Nadine Gavaletz, of Lancaster, and Claudia Pierce, of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Brittany Nazzaro, and Brandon, Kassandra and Kaitlyn Shuman; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Siena and Bryan Nazzaro.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a great-grandson, Hunter Nazzaro; and four brothers-in-law, Dale Seese, Allen Pierce, Bob Gavaletz and Elwood Delcamp.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Martha’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society to help support Ovarian Cancer at www.cancer.org.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.