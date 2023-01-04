Martha K. Ocker, of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
She was born Jan. 23, 1941, in Lewistown, to the late Donald R. and Alfaretta H. Kauffman, the middle of their three daughters.
Martha graduated from Lewistown High School in 1958. In 1959 she married Sidney B. Ocker and in a short time, four daughters were born to the couple: Kelly, Kerry, Stacy, and Jody. When her youngest child began school, Martha enrolled at Susquehanna University, graduating in 1975 with a degree in mathematics. She taught for seven years at Sunbury and Lewisburg middle schools, then went on to work for 32 years as a technical copy editor with her mentor who became her very dear friend, the late Barbara Zeiders of Lewisburg.
Martha is survived by her husband of 63 years, Sid; and their daughters of whom she has always been so proud, Kelly (and Brent) George of Mechanicsburg, Kerry Moser of Selinsgrove, Stacy Ocker of Mechanicsburg, and Colonel (retired) Jody Ocker of Sunbury. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will gather privately to honor Martha’s life, mourn their loss, and share their love.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.