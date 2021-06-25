Martha L. Weidner, 92, of Turbotville, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Born Oct. 21, 1928, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Zelma (Wentling) Krauss. On Aug. 7, 1947, she married Robert J. Weidner and they celebrated 56 years of marriage until his death March 6, 2004.
She was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville where she founded the church library, had served on the church council, and taught Sunday school for many years. She was very active with Warrior Run Neighbors Helping Neighbors, loved traveling, camping, gardening, and attending dog shows.
A very family-oriented person, she was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed all her children’s and grandchildren’s various activities.
Surviving are four children, Mark J. Weidner and his wife Melanie of Harrisville, Shawna Kocik and her husband John of Pittsburgh, Lauren Weidner of Turbotville, and Valli Rovenolt and her husband Rick of Watsontown; six grandchildren, Matthew Weidner, Tiffany Sybert, Phillip Frampton, Lydia Frampton, Christina Slebrich, and Nathan Kocik; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her husband were two brothers, Paul and Ronald Krauss.
A memorial service is being planned and will take place at a later date at her church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com