Martha L. Wetzel, 92, New Berlin

Martha L. (Swanger) Wetzel, 92, of New Berlin entered into rest on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1929, in Milton, a daughter of the late Ralph Charles and Miriam Grace (Reedy) Swanger. On June 14,1948, in Lewisburg, she married Donald Lee Wetzel, who preceded her in death on Sep. 28, 2019.
She was a member of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Martha was a homemaker.
She was active in the scouting program in New Berlin as well as on a district level.
She enjoyed camping, square dancing, and spending time at their home in Florida.
Surviving are five sons, Linn and wife Gaye Wetzel of New Berlin, Scott Wetzel and companion Julie Yakamook of New Berlin, Joseph and companion Diane Rhodes of New Berlin, Curtis Wetzel companion Ronnie Ann Smith of Selinsgrove, Patrick Wetzel New Berlin; daughter-in-law, Debra Wetzel of New Berlin; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son, Calvin D. Wetzel, and a daughter-in-law, Denise Wetzel.
Interment will be private in the New Berlin Cemetery.
To share in Martha's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg