Martha Lou Miller Musser, 82, of State College, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Born Dec. 3, 1938, in Newton Hamilton, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Esther Boas Miller. On Oct. 19, 1963, she married Glenn L. Musser, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by four siblings, Betty Waite and her husband Lewis, Stanley Miller and his wife Caroline, Nancy Waite and her husband Richard, and Donald Miller and his wife Roseanne; and three siblings-in-law, Joan Kovalchik and her husband John, David Musser and his wife Gabriele Stauss, and Nancy Cody. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She graduated high school in 1956 and worked as an administrative assistant for numerous employers, including a realty business and Schlow Centre Region Library, where a room has been dedicated in her honor. Martha was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and a Charter Member of the Soroptimist International of Centre County. She was also involved with the Penn State Wrestling Club. In her early years she was an avid bowler.
A visitation will be held Nov. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College, with a memorial service immediately following at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Schul and the Rev. Hetrick officiating.
Inurnment will be in Centre County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College, PA 16801, Schlow Centre Region Library, https://www.schlowlibrary.org/donate, or the United Methodist Church of Newton Hamilton, 176 Church St., Newton Hamilton, PA 17075.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.