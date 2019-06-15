Martha Mae Rebuck, 85, of Duncannon, formally of Mifflin Township, passed away on June 13, 2019, at the Stone Bridge Nursing Home, Duncannon.
She was born in Mandata on Sept. 11, 1933, a daughter of the late Nora and Charles Hollenback.
Martha was employed as a cashier at CVS for 12 1/2 years.
She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Berrysburg, and enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Kacsuta; grandson, Chad Gittings; great-grandchildren, Macie, Mitchell, and Sawyer Gittings; and two sisters, Betty Harris and Shirley Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Rebuck; and brothers, Charles, Marlin, and Delmar “Butch” Hollenback.
Private family services will be held at a later time.
Interment will take place in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements.
