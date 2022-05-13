Martha N. (Leinbach) Oberholtzer, 90, of Millmont, entered into rest at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her residence.
She was born July 4, 1931, in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Clement B. and Annie (Newswanger) Leinbach. On Dec. 25, 1952, in Bowmansville, she married Ivan W. Oberholtzer who preceded her in death on March 5, 2019.
She was a member of Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Church.
Surviving are five sons and six daughters, Harry L. and Alta Oberholtzer of Millmont, Ben and Eva Oberholtzer of Winfield, Ruth and David Hoover of Mifflinburg, Anna and David Kilmer of Elkhart, Ind., Levi and Susan Oberholtzer of Millmont, Amos and Rhoda Oberholtzer of Denver, Pa., Nancy Brubacker of Liberty, Ky., Martha and Lester Nolt of Lewisburg, Ellen Oberholtzer of Millmont, Eva and Erwin Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, Ivan Jr. and Esther Oberholtzer of Penn Yan, NY; 59 grandchildren; 143 great-grandchildren; seven siblings and spouses, Emma and Eli Huber of Narvon, Christian Leinbach of Tamaqua, Susie and Ivan Sauder of East Earl, Enos and Katie Leinbach, Fannie Horst of Denver, Anna and Verle Payne of Okanogan, Wash., and Mabel and Loyd Martin of Myerstown.
She was preceded in death by infant son, David Oberholtzer; two sons-in-law, Alvin M. Martin, George Z. Brubacker; daughter-in-law, Edna M. Oberholtzer; one brother, David Leinbach; and one sister, Katie Leinbach.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Oberholtzer residence, 1186 Cold Run Road, Millmont, where funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, with further services at 9:30 a.m. at Mountain View Order Mennonite Church, Kaiser Run Road, Millmont, with Bishop Lloyd Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will be in the Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.