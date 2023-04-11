Martin D. Grube, 76, of Ridge Road, Northumberland, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Martin was born Feb. 7, 1947, in McKeansburg, a son of the late Lloyd and Doris (Clay) Grube. On Sept. 7, 1968, in McKeansburg, he married the former Connie Schmauch who survives.
He was a 1965 graduate of Blue Mountain High School.
He served during the Vietnam War in the Marine Corps from Oct. 30, 1965, until his honorable discharge on Oct. 29, 1969, with the rank of Sergeant. For many years he continued to serve in the Reserves.
Martin began employment with Xerox Corp. in 1970, retiring in 2009 as a service technician. Following retirement, Martin began driving school bus for W.L. Myers & Sons, Danville.
Mr. Grube was a 46-year member of Christ United Methodist Church where he was a long-time choir member.
He was a member of American Legion Post No. 44, Northumberland.
Mr. and Mrs. Grube enjoyed traveling the U.S., visiting 47 states.
In addition to his wife of 54 years, Martin is survived by two sons, Scott and Jason Grube; and two daughters, Valerie Smith and Vicki Grube; four grandchildren, three brothers, Kenneth, Vernon and Randy Grube; and a sister, Diana Folk.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Grube.
Contributions in Martin’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.