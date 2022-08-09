Martin F. Snyder, 92, a resident of Emmanuel Home, Northumberland, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Mr. Snyder was born May 23, 1930, in Northumberland, the son of the late Horace M. and Mary E. (Keefer) Snyder. Feb. 14, 1976, he married Mary E. Marks who preceded him in death April 29, 2016.
He was a graduate of Sunbury High School.
Mr. Snyder was a florist and owned and operated Snyder Green House with his father. He later retired from Wilson Manufacturing.
He was a member of American Legion Post No. 44, Northumberland, and a life member of the Americus Hose Company, Sunbury.
Martin was a semi-professional bowler competing in Nationals in Knoxville, Tenn., and bowled in local leagues. He was an avid hunter, and loved gardening including fruit, vegetables and flowers.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael J. and Kathy L. Snyder of Middleburg; and stepgranddaughter, Melissa.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by son, Martin R. Snyder; and sister, Mildred.
Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
Interment with military honors will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Martin’s memory may be made to American Legion Post No. 44, P.O. Box 209, Northumberland, PA 17857.