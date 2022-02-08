Marvie Elizabeth Schock, 89, of Clarks Summit, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Abington Manor.
She was born Aug. 26, 1932, in Trevorton, the daughter of [the late] Paul and Margaret (Smeltz) Latshaw.
Marvie was the widow of Daniel Schock.
She was a retired secretary and had worked in the past for Mandata Poultry and Millersburg Auto Parts.
She was a member of Idella Rebekah Lodge and past Noble Grand, and received the Degree of Chivalry with the lodge. She enjoyed watching sporting events and was a Penn State follower. Marvie enjoyed playing cards, bingo and camping.
She is survived by her children, Keith Latshaw, of Halifax and Jodi Armstrong, of Clarks Summit; brother, Paul Latshaw, of Souderton; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brother, Kenneth Latshaw; and granddaughter, Mariah Latshaw.
Services will be private and at the family’s convenience.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Elizabethville, a Minnich Funeral location is handling the arrangements.