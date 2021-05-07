Marvin “Mike” Alfred Black, 94, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 16, 1926, in Montgomery, a son of the late George and Margaret (Shoemaker) Black. He was married to the former Shirley “Betty” Elizabeth Dauberman who preceded him in death Nov. 7, 2017, breaking a 73-year marriage.
Mike was a veteran of World War II serving in the Army with Field Artillery in Italy.
He was a self-employed carpenter for 60 years, had previously worked for George Laird Carpentry, and was a farmer.
Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at his cabin, woodworking, spending time with his family and pets, and was a member of the Montandon VFW and the Lewisburg Legion.
Surviving are a daughter, Connie Jean (Larry) Smith of Lewisburg; son, Marvin E. (Sandra) Black of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, William Smith of South Carolina, Karen Owens of Maryland, Shelly Woolsey of Lewisburg, and Tina Chappell of Winfield. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren, Tunesha Smith, Brittany Smith, Brett Smith, Conner Owens, Keshia Bardole, Andrew Bardole, Justin Chappell, Brandon Chappell, and Jessica Miller; five great-great-grandchildren, Vanessa Leitzel, Maxwell Miller, Madalynn Chappell, Henry Chappell, Bently Chappell; and a brother, Sterling “Ben” Black of Danville.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Gregory Smith.
Friends and relatives will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, followed by the funeral at 2.
Burial will follow in Hironimus Union Cemetery with military honors by Lewisburg area veterans.
Masking and following CDC guidelines will be followed.