Marvin D. "Tony" Dunkelberger, 83, of Smalsh Barrick, Middleburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 9, 1938, in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Warren "Puss" and Dorothy (Shambach) Dunkelberger. Tony attended Middleburg High School and on Sept. 13, 1970, he married the former Donna Jean Baker who preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2003.
He was a truck driver employed by Daniel B. Kreig and Eastern Industries. He also farmed.
Tony was a member of St. Paul's "Erdley's" Lutheran Church, Middleburg, a life member of both the Kreamer Sportsman's Club and the Kreamer Volunteer Fire Company. He was also a member of the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association.
He enjoyed hunting, and his main passion was John Deere tractors. The great joy of his life were his grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, SueEllen and Steven Heimbach of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Karen E. and Laverne Womer of Middleburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Daniel S. and Sara Dunkelberger of Middleburg; six grandchildren, Jarod and Jason Womer, Torin and Kaylin Heimbach, and Gabriel and Jonathan Dunkelberger; and one sister, Arla Buss of New Berlin.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Carl, and Robert Dunkelberger; and two sisters, Catherine Kline and one in infancy.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at St. Paul's "Erdley's" Lutheran Church, followed by the funeral at 3:30 with Vicar Amy Shuck officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Contributions to honor Tony's memory may be made to the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association, c/o: Michael Clark, secretary, 735 Salem Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, or the Midd-West High School FFA Chapter, 540 E. Main St., Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.