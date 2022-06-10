Marvin Donald Maurer, 89, of New Berlin entered into rest on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at RiverWood in Lewisburg, Pa.
He was born on June 12, 1932, in Union Township, Union County, to George Benjamin Maurer and Mary Catherine (Leiby) Maurer, both deceased.
Marvin graduated from Lewisburg High School.
On Nov. 27, 1952, Marvin married his high school sweetheart, Carrol Louise Baker, in the First Lutheran Church in Lewisburg. They were married for 61 years. Carrol passed away on Nov. 17, 2014, ten days before their 62nd anniversary.
One month after his marriage, Marvin joined the Army and served until 1954. He then worked as a tool and die maker in various companies starting his work employment as either the first or second employee hired by QE Manufacturing. He worked for AMP and he ended his working days with retirement from the “The Big House” Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary, teaching tool and die and sheet metal working to the inmates. As avid campers, he and Carrol were members of The Scotty Club for many years. He was a Mason, a member of the VFW, a member of the New Berlin American Legion (serving as Color Guard at many functions), and a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ (installing and operating their first sound system). But his first love was playing his steel guitar, starting at age 14 with his last performance on Jan. 4, 2022. He played for square dances at the fire company, parades with the Zafar Grotto Band and any other time he was asked. Even while in the Army in Japan, he had his steel guitar with him! Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Georgianna of Myakka City, Florida; one daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Leonard Thompson of Troutman, N.C.; four grandchildren, Shenan Thompson (Robin), Reagan Maurer, Gina Barnette (Michael), Paul Maurer (Megan) and six great-grandchildren, Paisley and Makenna Barnette, Sarah, Kate, Dana, and Caleb Maurer. Marvin is also survived by brothers Elmer (Joan), Bob (Doris), Ernie (Carmen), Dale (Kathy); a sister, Martha Hockenberry (Bill); a brother-in-law Harry Yost, a sister-in-law, Donna Baker Hyman (Drew), and close friend, Virginia. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Maurer Yost.
Family and Friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Marvin’s life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 326 Market St., New Berlin, with the Pastor James Cope, officiating. Following the service, there will be a time of fellowship and refreshments in the church social hall. Interment will be conducted privately in the New Berlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marvin’s memory may be sent to Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 326 Market Street, New Berlin, PA 17855.
To share in Marvin's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.