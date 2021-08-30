Marvin L. Miller Sr., 72, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at his home.
Born in Milton on Aug. 14, 1949, he was a son of the late Herman R. and Olive I (Cameron) Miller. He was married to the former Edna M. Guffey. His death breaks a marital union of 33 years.
Marvin was a 1967 graduate of Milton High School and had retired from ConAgra after 44 years of service.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and Fraternal Order of Eagles, both of Milton, and the Watsontown United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching football, hunting, fishing and playing cards. He especially loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Marvin Miller Jr. of New Columbia, Douglas Miller of Millmont, Deanna Williams of Montandon, Jeffrey Miller of Winfield, and Roland Guffey of New Columbia; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, James Miller of Mazeppa; and two sisters, Faye Esworthy of Danville and Kathy Lenig of Montandon.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Herman Miller and Jay Miller.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Watsontown United Methodist Church, 1319 Eighth Street Dr., Watsontown, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Doyle officiating.
The family will provide flowers and ask for memorial contributions in Marvin’s name be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
