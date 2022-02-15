Marvin S. Goss, 95, of Fultz Road, Beaver Springs, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Lewistown Hospital.
He was born Nov. 19, 1926, in McClure, a son of the late Clarence and Lura (Peters) Goss. On June 23, 1948, he married Gladys A. (Snook) Goss who survives.
Marvin worked at Dillrey Motors in Lewistown and also for Yetters Chevrolet in Beavertown as a mechanic until his retirement.
Mr. Goss was a member of St. John’s “Ridge” Lutheran Church in McClure.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and was a talented woodworker.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and daughters-in-law, Marvin Jr. and Kay Goss and Daniel and Lucinda Goss; one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Charles Rager; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; one son-in-law, Larry Paige; one brother, Gene Goss; and one sister-in-law, Clara Goss.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Marlene Paige; and his brothers, Eston, Park, Clair and Fern Goss.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the M.A.C.C., 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs, PA 17812.