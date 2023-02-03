Marvin S. Goss Jr., 73, of Beaver Springs, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
He was born Feb. 2, 1949, in Lewistown, a son of Gladys A. (Snook) Goss and the late Marvin S. Goss Sr. On Jan. 27, 1968, he married the former Kay I. Ewing who survives.
Marvin was a 1967 graduate of West Snyder High School.
He worked as a crane operator at Standard Steel for 43 years until his retirement in 2011.
In his earlier days Marvin enjoyed riding motorcycle, go kart racing, and going to Canada fishing. He enjoyed woodworking and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Gladys, and his wife, Kay, Marvin is survived by his children, Melissa (Christopher) Trawitz Sr., Debra Goss and companion Thomas Sarra, and Galen (Bobbie) Goss; grandchildren, Makenzie (Alex) Callender, Justine Carter, Christopher (Jaylynn) Trawitz Jr., Miranda Walters and companion Michael Bower, Gavin Goss and companion Allana Hayden, Lauryn Goss and companion Logan Sprenkel; great-grandchildren, Mya Callender, Adalyn Callender, Kinsley Trawitz, Truit Trawitz, and arriving any day now Swayze Callender; siblings, Donna (Charlie) Rager, Daniel (Lucinda) Goss; AND brother-in-law, Larry Paige.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin S. Goss Sr.; and one sister, Marlene Paige.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Marvin’s memory may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington DC 20077.